LHV Group results for August 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) has filed for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world, providing our customers, most of whom are leading MNOs, with critical infrastructure that facilitates mobile communications coverage and connectivity for 596 million people in emerging markets, across three regions and nine countries. We are the largest independent multinational emerging-market-only tower operator and one of the largest independent multinational tower operators globally, in each case by tower count. As of June 30, 2021, we operated 30,207 Towers across five countries in Africa, three countries in Latin America and one country in the Middle East. We are the largest tower operator in six of the nine markets in which we operate and we are the only independent tower operator of scale in five of these markets."

STOCKS ・ 10 HOURS AGO