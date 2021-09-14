CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

LHV Group results for August 2021

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. In August, LHV Group earned EUR 5 million in consolidated net profit. LHV Pank earned EUR 5.3 million in net profit, EUR 1.2 million of which was from serving clients associated with the United Kingdom branch, and EUR 0.4 million from LHV Varahaldus. LHV Kindlustus generated a net loss of EUR 0.1 million in August.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

The Glimpse Group to Announce Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Tuesday, September 28 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2021 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) ("Glimpse" or the "Company"), a diversified Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR" and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software & services solutions will release financial results for its fiscal year 2021 (ended June 30, 2021) after the market close on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
StreetInsider.com

Staying Hot: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. Announces August Results with Significant Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2021 / CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH), the ''Company'' or ''CLS'', a diversified cannabis company operating as Cannabis Life Sciences, today announced the financial and operational results for its Nevada wholly owned subsidiaries for the month of August 2021 with net revenues of $1.8M and a gross margin of 51.9%. These results represent a 24.8% year-over-year increase in monthly revenue, and a 50.7% increase in revenue when compared to August 2019. Overall August proved to be a great month as the retail side of the business, Oasis Cannabis was open for only 29 out of the month's 31 days. The closure was to reward the hardworking staff with a staff appreciation day and workshops for career advancement.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Accenture expects strong Q1 as Delta variant delays return-to-work plans

(Reuters) -IT consulting firm Accenture on Thursday forecast first-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates, expecting strong demand for its cloud and security services as companies delay return to offices due to the Delta variant. Shares of the Dublin, Ireland-based company, which has benefited from pandemic-related restrictions as more enterprises took their...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Match Group (MTCH) Prices Registered Direct Share Offering

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that it has agreed to sell shares of its common stock (the "Shares") in a registered direct offering (the "Registered Direct Offering"). The price per share and the number of shares of common stock to be issued will be determined based upon a volume-weighted average price per share of common stock during a five (5) day averaging period commencing September 24, 2021. The Registered Direct Offering is expected to close on October 4, 2021.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group A#Streetinsider Premium#Lhv Pank#Varahaldus#Bank North#Eagronom#As Lhv Group#Lhv Group
StreetInsider.com

SMCP - Bonds exchangeable into SMCP shares issued by European TopSoho

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bonds exchangeable into SMCP shares issued by European TopSoho. SMCP has been informed by official mail that GLAS, in its capacity as Trustee under the bonds exchangeable into SMCP...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IHS Holding Limited (IHS) Files For up to $100M IPO

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. IHS Holding Limited (NYSE: IHS) has filed for up to $100,000,000 IPO. The company describes itself as: "We are one of the largest independent owners, operators and developers of shared telecommunications infrastructure in the world, providing our customers, most of whom are leading MNOs, with critical infrastructure that facilitates mobile communications coverage and connectivity for 596 million people in emerging markets, across three regions and nine countries. We are the largest independent multinational emerging-market-only tower operator and one of the largest independent multinational tower operators globally, in each case by tower count. As of June 30, 2021, we operated 30,207 Towers across five countries in Africa, three countries in Latin America and one country in the Middle East. We are the largest tower operator in six of the nine markets in which we operate and we are the only independent tower operator of scale in five of these markets."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Santhera Completes Capital Increase for Financing Arrangements

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH IT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL TO DO SO. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR. Pratteln, Switzerland, September 23, 2021 –...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Steelcase (SCS) Misses Q2 EPS by 3c; Raises Q3

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) reported Q2 EPS of $0.21, $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.24. Revenue for the quarter came in at $724.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $763.62 million. "Our second quarter order growth...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth $2000 Stimulus Checks: Will Americans Still Receive Relief Payment?

Families have received much-needed financial assistance throughout the pandemic, from stimulus checks to advance child tax credit payments. Last week, millions of families received their third child tax credit check for up to $300 per child. And about 2 million more California residents received their second round of Golden State Stimulus checks for $600 (or up to $1,100) on Sept. 17.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Esquire

Guy Who Voted to Add $1.9 Trillion to the National Debt to Fund Rich Person Tax Cuts: Think of the Children

We have come upon a corollary to the rule that the United States will spend $3.5 trillion without batting an eye so long as it's on war. We will also spend giant gobs of money if it means large corporations and rich people pay less in taxes. Many of the same people who would like to "run government like a business" would, at the very same time, prefer not to see taxes as revenue brought in to offset the costs of government initiatives. Contrary to the napkin stylings of Presidential Medal of Freedom(!) recipient Art Laffer, the real world has consistently shown that lower taxes do not magically bring in more revenue by generating explosive private-sector growth.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Net Asset Value

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. At the close of business Wednesday 22 September 2021:. The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was. - excluding income,...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Independent Bank (INDB) Declares $0.48 Quarterly Dividend; 2.7% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, or $1.92 annualized. The dividend will be payable on October 8, 2021, to stockholders of record on September 27, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy