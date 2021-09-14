Bruce L. Lefever was born on August 25, 1939 to the late Donald and Margaret Loose Lefever. He was the 7th generation to live on Sego Sago Farm on the Fruitville Pike. Growing up on the farm gave him a love of horses and he won many ribbons with his horse Jinx. He attended Sun Hill Elementary, a one-room school, and graduated from Manheim Central High School in 1956 at the age of 16. Two years later he married Patricia Earhart. They just celebrated 63 years of marriage.