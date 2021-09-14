CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millersville, PA

Charles L. Erb

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharles L. Erb, age 89, formerly of Bart, PA, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Oak Leaf Manor South of Millersville. He was the husband of the late Annie K. Welk Erb, who passed away on October 30, 2020. He was born in Bart Township, son of the late Ross & Esther Lefever Erb. In the past he was a very active member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church, where he was a trustee and caretaker of the cemetery. Charlie worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for 36 years retiring in 1991. He graduated from Solanco High School class of 1949. He was a member of the Bart Township Fire Company for over 50 years. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict serving in the Army.

