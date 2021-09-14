Robert A. Rothermel
Robert A. Rothermel, 89, of Manheim, passed away on September 11, 2021. He was the devoted husband of Sandra J. (Moore) Rothermel who died in February 5th, 2019. He is survived by his children, Robert married to Amy (Brasher) Rothermel of Ocean City, MD, Sonja J. married to Harold Kenderdine of Genesee, and Sharon M, married to Ricky Funk of Mount Joy. His seven grandchildren; Stacy (Cliff) Parsons, Connie Funk, Scott Funk, married to Cheyenne, and Cara and Nathaniel Pott, Jonathan Rothermel, William Rothermel and eleven great-grandchildren will miss his special love and hugs.lancasteronline.com
Comments / 0