MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education Tuesday night approved a plan for spending more than $200 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds. The board said its plan has four priorities for spending $207 million in American Rescue Plan funding over the next three years: safely reopen schools, address unfinished learning, build “lasting, equitable systems of teaching and learning” and support social emotional needs. “We believe the strategies we are proposing will help us reach our goals as a district,” Superintendent Joe Gothard said, “and we are committed to monitoring their progress and making necessary adjustments to ensure...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO