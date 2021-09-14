Prep roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 14

Northwestern's Morgan Walker digs the ball during a match against Maconaquah on Sept. 9. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Northwestern's volleyball team beat Lewis Cass 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 25-18) Monday at Walton to improve to 14-0 overall and 1-0 in the Hoosier Conference East Division.

McKenna Layden (12 kills) and Leah Carter (11 kills) led the Tigers' attack with Ella Byrum (14 assists) and Jaci Elson (11 assists) running the offense. Morgan Walker served 14 points, Layden had 13 points and Tori Closson had 11.

Defensively, Layden and Carter stuffed three blocks apiece. Walker had 12 digs, Closson and Byrum had 11 apiece and Layden had seven.

WESTERN 3, TC 0

Kylie York, Western's lone senior, served 21 points to lead the Panthers past Tri-Central (25-13, 25-22, 25-16) on senior night.

McKenna Smith (11 kills) and Lacy Rathbun (10 kills) led Western's attack and Kayleigh Turner and Kieli Fogg combined for 30 assists. Defensively, Linsay Guge had 27 digs and Rathbun had 10.

"We really got up for senior night. It was a total team effort on this win," Western coach Jessica Oliver said.

PERU 3, KOKOMO 0

The Bengal Tigers handled the visiting Kats 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-13).

Caitlyn Miller led Peru with six kills. Cate Wolfe had four kills and eight digs. Casidy Bartel contributed nine digs, six assists and 10 serve receptions. Mallori Grund served four aces.

Abby Hansen led Kokomo with six kills and nine digs. Mia Federspill had 10 assists and five digs and Jada Claire Broomfield had five digs. Hansen, Federspill and Broomfield had two aces apice.

MAC 3, N. MIAMI 0

Maconaquah beat North Miami 3-0 (25-19, 25-22, 25-12) in a Three Rivers Conference match.

Lilly Maple floored 14 kills and Taylor Roesler put down 12 kills to lead Mac's attack. Averi Miller dished 33 assists. Emma Landrum served five aces. Defensively, Maple had 25 digs, Roesler had 20 and Miller had 15. Miller also had four solo blocks.

GIRLS GOLF

NCC TOURNEY

Kokomo junior Lizzy Lytle won the individual title with an 88 in the North Central Conference tourney at the Trophy Club in Yorktown.

The Wildkats shot 438 as a team and took seventh place. The Kats also counted Layla Andrysiak's 108, Mara Dechert's 119 and Kamryn Hahn's 123.

Richmond (384) took the team title. Logansport (391) was runner-up.

BOYS SOCCER

WESTERN 10, TIPTON 1

Nolan Kessler and Lucas Pitzer scored three goals apiece to lead the Panthers' 10-1 victory over the visiting Blue Devils.

Seth Baker, Parker Cox, Aiden Quillen and Ray Weigt also scored for Western (3-8). Baker, Cox, Carlos Del Aguila and Quillen each had an assist.

SHERIDAN 1, TAYLOR 0

Taylor's co-ed team dropped a 1-0 decision on the road in Hoosier Heartland Conference play. Taylor keeper Owen Shimer finished with 19 saves.

"I thought we played a little more aggressive. We changed our formation a little bit and the kids seemed to respond to that. We gave our skill guys a little more freedom to push up on offense. I think that helped their game. Honest it was just a few unlucky bounces or we could have scored two or three or even four goals."