A Memorial Service for Margaret E. "Peggy" Buckwalter, 96, of Lititz, and formerly of Manor Township, will take place at the Millersville Mennonite Church, 437 Manor Avenue, Millersville, on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Peggy's memory to United Zion Benevolent Care Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.