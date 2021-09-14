CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Five additional COVID deaths, 103 new virus cases reported in Kanawha

By JEFF MORRIS
wchstv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County health officials reported five new coronavirus-related deaths and more than 100 new virus cases. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Monday the deaths of a 50-year-old woman, a 54-year-old man and an 82-year-old man, who were not fully vaccinated. Two other deaths, an 80-year-old man and an 86-year-old man who were fully vaccinated, also were reported.

