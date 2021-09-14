Five additional COVID deaths, 103 new virus cases reported in Kanawha

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,405 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .01% to 4.38%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and...

