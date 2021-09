Cole Swindell is mourning the death of his mother, Betty Carol Rainey, who passed on Monday evening. Swindell is on tour with Thomas Rhett. And instead of taking some time off after the funeral last Wednesday, he decided to carry on with his tour dates—because that’s what his mom would have wanted him to do. While he was on stage for the first time since saying “goodbye,” he sang Rainey his single You Should Be Here.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO