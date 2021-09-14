CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Jennifer Marie Brissett Guest Post–“Time As A Technology”

locusmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy novels have been characterized as being “Afrofuturistic,” but to be honest I never thought of the subgenre while writing them. When I write I generally don’t think of any subgenre before I sit down to create the work. My thinking when writing is usually concentrated more on story and narrative construction, not on the genre. Mostly all that is happening is that I have a story to tell, I set up the premise, and then I let the story evolve organically, allowing the story to “run.” So, my initial reaction to having my books characterized as being a part of Afrofuturism was to dismiss it as the all-too-easy jump made because I am black, so “therefore, I must be…” But if enough people say something about your work, it should at least cause one to consider the observation. So I considered it, and now have to admit there is indeed something to the characterization. Unbeknownst to me some aspects of the genre have been appearing in my work.

locusmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
locusmag.com

Paul Di Filippo Reviews In the Watchful City by S. Qiouyi Lu

In the Watchful City , S. Qiouyi Lu (Tor.com 978-1250792983, 192pp, $14.99) August 2021. Close as I can discern, S. Qiouyi Lu began their career circa 2016, with a story in Strange Horizons titled “Her Sacred Spirit Soars.” (Although their CV does list a poem from one year earlier, “Particularities.”) In either case, the succeeding short span of years have been filled with a respectable number of tales from their keyboard, earning the author some well-deserved kudos. Now comes their longest work to date, this novella from Tor.com, which the author, in a sparkling short interview, describes as “Minority Report meets 1,001 Nights!” Indeed, that not-quite-serious elevator pitch captures the essence of this compact but deep and colorful tapestry, a fusion of biopunk SF frame tale—with its focus on the benefits and curses of our modern technocentric lifestyle and culture—with older narrative concerns and structures, hewing to more archetypical, eternal, fabulaic matters.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Cover Reveal: Neal Shusterman’s Unwind Dystology

After the Second Civil War, the Bill of Life was passed, stating that human life may not be touched from the moment of conception until a child reaches the age of 13. But it allows parents to get rid of their teenager through a process called “unwinding.” These kids may have nothing left to give to their families but can still give to society through the body parts that are harvested for donations.Three teens defy the system and run away from their unwinding: Connor, a rebel whose parents have ordered his unwinding; Risa, a ward of the state who is to be unwound due to cost-cutting; and Lev, his parents’ tenth child whose unwinding has been planned since birth as a religious tithing. As their paths intersect and lives hang in the balance, Connor, Risa, and Lev must work together to survive—and they may change the fate of America in the process.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

2021 Neffy Awards Winners

The winners of the 2021 National Fantasy Fan Federation Speculative Fiction Awards (the Neffys) have been announced on Facebook. Machine, Elizabeth Bear (Saga) Hussar, Declan Finn (Silver Empire) Younger Readers (tie) “The Shadows of Alexandrium”, David Gerrold (F&SF 9-10/20) The Unbearable Heaviness of Remembering, L. Jagi Lamplighter (Silver Empire) Toni...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IndieWire

Melvin Van Peebles Dies: Iconic Filmmaker, Actor, and Novelist Was 89

Multi-hyphenate talent (director, writer, composer, actor, author) Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The news was announced on Wednesday by The Criterion Collection and Janus Films, which shared it on behalf of the entire Van Peebles family. The “giant of American Cinema” passed away on September 21 at home with his family. Van Peebles gave American independent cinema exactly what it needed, when it needed it most: an explosive shake-up, with his unfiltered expression of Black consciousness and energetic style. The anarchic 1971 blaxploitation classic “Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song” undeniably shifted the course of American film history, and...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tor Books#Time#The Locus Award#Police Brutality#Fiyah Magazine#Lightspeed Magazine#Vice Magazine#Uncanny Magazine#Indigo Caf Books
locusmag.com

Alex Brown Reviews This Poison Heart by Kalynn Bayron

This Poison Heart , Kalynn Bayron (Bloomsbury 978-1547603909, 384pp, $18.99, hc) June 2021. Briseis Greene has a thing for plants. Literally. Ever since she was little, Bri has had the inexplicable ability to make plants grow. Plants react to her emotions and often bend toward her as if she were a walking, talking ray of sunshine. Her adoptive mothers, Thandie and Angie, don’t quite know what to do with her. They encourage her to be cautious about letting others know what she can do without shaming her for something she has no control over. Life in Brooklyn isn’t easy for the Greenes. Bri’s fairweather friends have found other people to occupy their time while her moms are struggling to pay rent on their cramped apartment and their flower shop in their rapidly gentrifying neighborhood. A reprieve arrives in the form of an unexpected inheritance. The sister of Bri’s biological mother left the niece she never met a grand mansion and 40 sprawling acres in the rural town of Rhinebeck, a few hours north of New York City.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sacramentosun.com

Jennifer reflects on Venice trip in latest post

Washington [US], September 18 (ANI): Seems like Oscar winner Ben Affleck has received rave reviews from his lady love Jennifer Lopez as she praised the film while reflecting on her recent Venice trip, in a social media post. Jennifer took to her Instagram handle and shared a video compiled of...
MLB
locusmag.com

2021 National Books Awards Fiction Longlist

Cloud Cuckoo Land, Anthony Doerr (Simon & Schuster) Bewilderment, Richard Powers (Norton) There were 415 books submitted for the 2021 Fiction category. The judges are Alan Michael Parker, Emily Pullen, Margaret Wilkerson Sexton, Luis Alberto Urrea (chair), and Charles Yu. Five finalists will be announced October 5, 2021, and winners...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
hotnewhiphop.com

Melvin Van Peebles, Hollywood Icon & Filmmaking Legend, Passes Away At 89: Report

Hollywood is mourning the death of an icon today (September 22). It was shared that legendary filmmaker, actor, producer, composer, and innovator Melvin Van Peebles passed away at 89, and throughout the day, fans and friends of the star have stormed social media with tributes. Melvin is the father of equally as talented filmmaker Mario Van Peebles and the duo has been involved in creating some of the industry's most memorable and celebrated projects.
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy