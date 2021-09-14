Washington County Trail Sharks return to racing

The Washington County Trail Sharks Mountain Bike Team are finally racing again after a year of no racing. The team started their racing season this weekend at Minooka Park in Waukesha. The weather was good and the rain held off. They came home with two medals, which was Anja Lanser (1st) in her third lap race and Kendra Schmitt (2nd) in her 3 lap varsity race. There were also many other outstanding races with 3 more athletes getting top 10 in their race; Quentin Willmas (6th) in his 3 lap race, Mason Pokorny (9th) 1 lap, and Lexi Schubert (10th) 2 laps. Besides those places, their other athletes joined a HUGE field of 956 racers. The team itself has been growing and all of the athletes have been working hard. They went to the race with 30 racers. It is so great seeing how much they are pushing each other and working hard for their personal goals. The course was very dry, fast and rocky. Their next race is in two weeks in Eau Claire at Lowes Creek County Park.