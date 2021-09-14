CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, WI

Hartford tree, two buildings hit by lightning on Sept. 10

By Thomas J. McKillen
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following was posted on the City of Hartford (WI) Facebook page by Hartford City Administrator Steve Volkert on Sept. 10:. Cemetery Tree, Quad and Fire Department All Take Lightning Strikes: Tuesday’s lighting storm that rumbled through the City did some major damage in its path. A large maple tree in Pleasant Hill Cemetery was struck by lightning causing large chunks of wood over 5’ long to be thrown over a 200 foot radius from the tree.

