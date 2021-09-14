Active Shooter Trainings with Officer RJ Faldowski
Active shooter training, offered by Officer RJ Faldowski, is a critical program for any student, faculty or staff member in higher education. The program provides practical tools and strategies on how individuals can respond in cases of an armed intruder. Through active shooter training, individuals better understand what these decisions involve and how to make the decisions that provide them the best opportunity to survive a shooter on a college campus.www.wvncc.edu
Comments / 0