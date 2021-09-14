CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PM Modi to lay foundation of university named after Jat king in Aligarh today

By Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
 9 days ago

Sep. 14—Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a university named after Jat king Mahendra Pratap Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh on Tuesday, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). PM Modi will address a gathering and then visit the exhibition models of the Aligarh node of the Uttar Pradesh defence industrial corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University. This will be the first of the many visits of PM Modi ahead of the 2022 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh.

