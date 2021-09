"To help provide services closer to the places that people call home, we need other cities and towns to step up." After the mayor of Revere criticized Boston officials’ plan to transfer homeless people from the so-called Mass. and Cass area to a hotel in his city, Acting Mayor Kim Janey shot back with a sharply worded statement Wednesday, imploring neighboring communities to do their part to take on the regional opioid crisis and knocking leaders “who fail to take responsibility in their own city or town.”

