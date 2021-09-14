Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights plead not guilty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Maryland police officer pleaded guilty Monday to fleeing the state rather than face sentencing on a federal firearms charge. James Piccirilli, 40, of Mt. Airy, entered a guilty plea on a charge of failing to surrender for service of sentence and acknowledged he illegally had guns while he was on the run, according to the Department of Justice. Piccirilli faces between 30 to 46 months in federal prison at sentencing. Piccirilli was sentenced in January 2020 to 30 months in prison for possession of an unregistered fully automatic firearm. He pleaded guilty in that case after he...

