CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights plead not guilty

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Four former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights have pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against them. A federal grand jury indicted Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao in May for allegedly depriving Floyd of his rights while acting under government authority. Tuesday’s hearing was held remotely via videoconference. Chauvin appeared from a state prison, where he is serving a 22 1/2-year sentence for murder. Attorneys and the judge worked through about 40 pretrial motions, including a request for Lane, Kueng and Thao to stand trial separate from Chauvin. The judge is seeking more written arguments on that issue.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
wfmd.com

Former Police Officer Pleads Guilty In Federal Court For Failing To Surrender For Prison Sentencing

He’s also admitted to possessing unregistered firearms. Baltimore, Md (KM) A former Brunswick Police officer who fled rather than serve a prison sentence for possessing an unregistered firearm pleaded guilty on Monday. In US District Court in Baltimore, James Ian Piccirilli, 40, of Mount Airy, admitted that he failed to surrender for sentencing last year, and to possessing additional firearms while on the run. Sentencing is scheduled for November 19th, 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Ex-Maryland Officer Pleads Guilty To Skipping Sentencing In Gun Case

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Maryland police officer pleaded guilty Monday to fleeing the state rather than face sentencing on a federal firearms charge. James Piccirilli, 40, of Mt. Airy, entered a guilty plea on a charge of failing to surrender for service of sentence and acknowledged he illegally had guns while he was on the run, according to the Department of Justice. Piccirilli faces between 30 to 46 months in federal prison at sentencing. Piccirilli was sentenced in January 2020 to 30 months in prison for possession of an unregistered fully automatic firearm. He pleaded guilty in that case after he...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
CBS Baltimore

Former Safe Streets Member Sentenced For Drug Distribution Conspiracy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former Safe Streets member has been sentenced to over 11 years in Federal Prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Maryland announced Wednesday. Safe Streets is a community-based program to reduce gun violence in high violence areas of Baltimore. Officials said Ronald Alexander, 50, was employed by Safe Streets while he distributed narcotics. According to Alexander’s plea agreement, he operated a “drug shop” in northwest Baltimore. Law enforcement monitored his texts and watched him obtain drugs from his co-defendant, a supplier, outside a gas station multiple times. Officials said Alexander used his status...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Minneapolis Police#Attorneys#Ap#Thao
WUSA

Former police officer pleads guilty in Capitol riots after not clearing deleted photos from inside Capitol off his phone

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A former Houston Police officer pleaded guilty Monday for his involvement in the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. Tam Dinh Pham, 49, pleaded guilty to the petty misdemeanor offense of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside the Capitol Building. Three other criminal charges were dropped by the Department of Justice as part of the plea agreement.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Associated Press

AP sources: Jailed ex-officer in murder plot beaten to death

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Bureau of Prisons officer who was serving time behind bars for an inappropriate sexual relationship with an inmate and a plot to kill his wife, as well as a separate plot to kill a federal agent who was investigating him, has been beaten to death at a federal prison in Indiana, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Frederick News-Post

Murder suspect recants confession, but judge denies motion to suppress police interview

A Frederick teen who police say previously confessed to fatally shooting a Hagerstown girl testified Tuesday he did not commit murder. Public defenders representing Richard Cartnail, 17, sought to suppress statements made by the defendant during a July 1, 2020, interrogation by Frederick County Sheriff’s Office detectives. Cartnail was 16 at the time he was charged as an adult with first-degree murder for the death of 17-year-old Tykerria Dawson, whom police said he was dating. Her body was found June 27, 2020, near a creek at the end of Briargrove Court, according to charging documents.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Former Texas police officer pleads guilty over pro-Trump Capitol riot

A former Houston police officer is facing up to six months of imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to charges related to his involvement in the US Capitol riots.Tam Dinh Pham, 49, was charged with the offences of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building on 6 January, when he stormed the building along with supporters of former president Donald Trump in a bid to prevent the Congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory.The Department of Justice dropped some other charges against him as a part of plea bargain following his admission of guilt but the court documents did not...
PROTESTS
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy