Texas State

The freedom of natural selection

 9 days ago

Life and death decisions are an expected — and it should go without saying — extremely difficult part of the medical profession. Two people are brought into the emergency room. One is the victim of a serious gunshot wound and the other a terrible car accident. In a matter of moments, the physician on duty has to determine the extent of the injuries, the life-threatening nature and, quite possibly, who has the best chance of survival so that resources can be used most efficiently.

Taos News

Two seconds of freedom

I think of the hundreds of millions of earthlings who suffered unspeakable deaths from ravages of smallpox, bubonic plague, yellow fever, polio, AIDS, and dozens of other viral killers. What would they have given for easy access to an effective prevention method?. And yet many of the most spoiled people...
HEALTH
Montgomery News

Natural Selections: Liz Ellmann: A Warrior for Wildlife

The Wildlife Clinic at the Schuylkill Center, the city’s only wildlife rehabilitation clinic, is located on Port Royal Avenue in Upper Roxborough and staffed by an extraordinary group of dedicated workers, both employees and volunteers, who handle thousands of injured, sick, and orphaned animals annually. It’s a labor of love.
ANIMALS
Hammond Daily Star

Vital documents guarantee freedom

To commemorate the signing of the Constitution, the week of Sept. 17-23 is designated as Constitution Week each year. Although Hurricane Ida has severely tested all of us, I hope everyone will take a moment to remember the sacrifices made to give us this important document and be thankful for the blessings of liberty given to us by the Constitution.
POLITICS
Unvaccinated people are harming others

I talked with two gentlemen this past week who both said they had survived COVID twice — one had children sick with the virus. Neither intend to get vaccinated. In contrast, there is the heartbreaking story of a fully vaccinated woman in Tennessee who has suffered a life-threatening illness for eight months. She needs surgery she has been unable to schedule, now tentatively slated for October — even that is uncertain, she says, because “our hospitals are full of people who are sick and dying because they couldn’t be bothered to get one of three safe and effective vaccines.”
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
American freedom?

I’ve been thinking about freedom a lot lately. No, I’m not thinking about leaving my wife. What I’m thinking about is good-old, hard-core, patriotic American freedom, its limits and how those boundaries should be defined. This is, of course, a topic of debate because of the “freedom of choice” being...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
EatThis

CDC Director Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

With the President's six point plan to target coronavirus involving vaccine mandates, the question becomes more and more urgent: when will a vaccine be available for kids 11 and under? And what can we all do to stay safe? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appeared on the Today Show to address these questions and more. Read on for five essential pieces of advice that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vaccine Mandate Sticks It to Freedom

Twenty years ago today, Americans went to sleep never imagining the next morning would change our lives forever. We woke up to a once-in-a-generation nightmare carried out by extremists who despised our way of life, our liberties, and our God. Their hatred killed 3,000 innocents that day, but it did not kill America. Unfortunately for the terrorists, the people of this country were resilient -- even in unspeakable tragedy. We mourned, flew bigger flags, and rebuilt. It would have never occurred to us then that two decades later one of the greatest assaults on our sovereignty would come from our government itself. That the man we'd elect as president would one day tell us that confronting a deadly threat is "no longer about freedom and personal choice."
U.S. POLITICS
The hypocrisy of standing for freedom

Last weekend, a sizable crowd gathered outside the State Capitol for what was deemed the Medical Freedom Rally. Protestors voiced opposition to mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations and masks. Since the Food and Drug Administration’s Aug. 23 approval of the Pfizer vaccine, employers, government bodies, hospitality establishments and entertainment venues have...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Protest for medical freedom in Potsdam

A group of community members gathered this weekend to protest mandated COVID-19 vaccines. The group met at Ives Park in Potsdam and marched in a peaceful manner in support of family and friends who have, or could be, terminated from their jobs if they do not get vaccinated. Photo submitted by Rebecca Blackmer.
POTSDAM, NY
The cost of freedom rings silent

Last Updated on September 12, 2021 by Grissom Air Reserve Base. GRISSOM AIR RESEVE BASE, Ind. — The sound of freedom may be jet noise, but the cost of freedom rings silent. Silence blanketed Grissom today as the body of Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was flown into Grissom for a dignified transfer to an awaiting hearse to carry him home to Logansport, Indiana.
LOGANSPORT, IN
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH

