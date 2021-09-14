CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

EXPLAINER: How California could recall Gov. Gavin Newsom

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — The closely watched recall election that could remove California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office wraps up Tuesday. Forty-six candidates qualified for the ballot to replace Newsom if voters decide he should go. The contest has unfolded as the state saw a surge in coronavirus infections from the highly contagious delta variant, and the return of masks and other restrictions in many places. Recent polling indicates Newsom is likely to hold his job in the heavily Democratic state. Republican front-runner and talk radio host Larry Elder argues Newsom should go because of rising crime and homelessness and pandemic restrictions that shuttered schools and businesses.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Gavin Newsom

Comments / 0

Community Policy