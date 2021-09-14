CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, KS

Bulldogs 0-2 after loss at Marion

By JOEY SPRINKLE sportseditor@ctnewsonline.com
 9 days ago

MARION — The host Marion Warriors pulled away in the second half Friday night to defeat Douglass 26-18 in nonleague football action, dropping the Bulldogs to 0-2. Dalton Hilyard scored on touchdown runs of 18 and 26 yards in the second quarter as the Bulldogs pulled ever 12-12 at halftime. However, Marion scored twice in the third quarter, the second one on a backbreaking 71-yard touchdown run by Trevor Schafers, his second TD of the game.

#Bulldogs#Patriots#American Football#Marion Warriors#Ell Saline#Schafers 71#Dhsmhs#Oxford#Wildcats#Creyo Coop#Kyan Morris
