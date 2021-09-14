Timothee Chalamet, Yara Shahidi Light Up Beige Carpet – Talesbuzz

When you look at early photos of Timothée Chalamet‘s red carpet debut, it’s hard to imagine that skinny teen would one day soon be Hollywood’s leading sartorial star. How could you predict such a thing, based on oversized suits, plain gray t-shirts, and even a brief foray into formal shorts? But if there’s anything fashion loves, it’s a makeover, and just as Chalamet’s Hollywood clout has grown, so has his fashion swagger. While the rest of Chalamet’s peers are content with a simple black tuxedo or maybe—maybe—a navy one, if they’re feeling adventurous, the 23-year-old is taking risk after risk, breathing new life into what can be an otherwise rather dull spectator sport. All-white suit? Floral pants? Bejeweled bib? Chalemet’s tried them all, and with aplomb (just don’t call the latter a harness). Remarkably (or maybe not so much, considering his model-like proportions), Chalamet manages to make just about anything work, and in turn, has shined a light on all the exciting and esoteric happenings in men’s fashion, especially outside of streetwear. So for that, we salute you, Timmy. Here, a look back at his fashion transformation over the years.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 10 DAYS AGO