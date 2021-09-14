CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

5 things to look for in California’s gubernatorial recall

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California recall is the first major election since Joe Biden became president, and its results may hint at the political trajectory of the country. Voters will have to decide whether to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in Tuesday’s recall election, and if so, who should replace him. Republican talk show host Larry Elder is the leading Republican candidate. Newsom’s team has been trying to make the recall a referendum on COVID-19 protections. Echoing that message, Biden campaigned in California for Newsom on Monday and said, “Voting no will be protecting California from Trump Republicans trying to block us from beating this pandemic.”

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom

Comments / 0

Community Policy