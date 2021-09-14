CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hindi Diwas 2021: Know its history and significance

By Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
 9 days ago

Sep. 14—India celebrates Hindi Diwas, also known as Hindi Day, on September 14 every year to commemorate the adoption of Hindi in the Devanagari script as one of the official languages of the nation. One of the reasons behind celebrating this day is to prevent the increasing trend of the English language in the nation and the neglect of Hindi. It is to be noted that Mahatma Gandhi called Hindi the language of the masses. The Father of the Nation also talked about making Hindi the national language of the nation.

Hindi Diwas 2021: How Mahatma Gandhi promoted the language

Sep. 14—Hindi Diwas or Hindi Day is observed across the country every year on September 14 and its main objective is to preserve and maintain this language. Mahatma Gandhi called Hindi the language of the masses and talked about making Hindi the national language of the nation. "Using Hindi in national practice is necessary for the progress of the country," he said.
