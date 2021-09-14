Democrats seek corporate, wealthy tax hikes for $3.5T plan

We have come upon a corollary to the rule that the United States will spend $3.5 trillion without batting an eye so long as it's on war. We will also spend giant gobs of money if it means large corporations and rich people pay less in taxes. Many of the same people who would like to "run government like a business" would, at the very same time, prefer not to see taxes as revenue brought in to offset the costs of government initiatives. Contrary to the napkin stylings of Presidential Medal of Freedom(!) recipient Art Laffer, the real world has consistently shown that lower taxes do not magically bring in more revenue by generating explosive private-sector growth.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 19 HOURS AGO