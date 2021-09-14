CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have iPhone? Beware! Ahead of Apple event 2021, warning issued to owners

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi
 Sep. 14

Sep. 14—Ahead of the Apple event 2021 scheduled for September 14 evening in India, when the company is expected to launch its latest iPhone 13 series, the company has released a software update to iOS 14.8, fixing bugs and security flaws on the current version of its iPhone operating system. As part of the iOS 14.8 update, Apple has thanked security researchers at Citizen Lab for helping the company identify and fix a security flaw that could have allowed the alleged installation of spyware on devices owned by lawyers, journalists and activists, without requiring them to even interact with their phones — also known as a zero-click exploit.

CELL PHONES
CELL PHONES

