Greenville, NC

Mary Brechwald Beatty

Daily Reflector
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Mary Brechwald Beatty, 71, of Winterville, NC passed away from ARDS (non-Covid) on Monday, September 6, 2021 in Morehead City, NC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 1 PM at St. Peter Catholic Church, Greenville, NC. The family will receive friends at the church 1 hour prior to the service. Interment will be private at a later date at St. Peter. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 12:30 PM in St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cortland, NY. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 PM Friday at Wright-Beard Funeral Home, Cortland. Mary was born on March 16, 1950 to the late Raymond and Rosanna Brechwald and grew up on a farm in Sutherland, Iowa. She completed a Bachelor’s degree at Iowa State University, where she met her husband and soulmate of 49 years, Charles T. (Chuck) Beatty. Married in August, 1972, the couple first lived in Honolulu, HI. She loved children of all ages and abilities and taught Special Ed for over 30 years combined in Klickitat, WA and McGraw, NY. While living in Klickitat she finished a Master’s degree, driving 90 miles each way for night classes at Portland State University. While living in Cortland, NY, she was a Eucharistic Minister at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Mary was a yard enthusiast and enjoyed gardening, the ocean and entertaining friends, especially at Atlantic Beach, NC. In retirement she enjoyed traveling throughout North America to visit family and friends and to enjoy wildlife and the outdoors. She was preceded in death by parents and brothers, David & Daniel Brechwald. In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by; a sister, Beverly Jochum and husband, Leo, of Salix, Iowa; brother, Ray Brechwald of Milford, Iowa; sister-in-law, Anna Shearer of Pittsboro, NC; “daughter”, Maria Leis, of Portland, OR; 8 nieces and nephews; 23 great nieces and nephews; A very close friend, Marian Guy, of Scott, NY and many other friends scattered from the Pacific Northwest to the vast Midwest to the Atlantic Coast. Memorial contributions may be made to: Catholic Charities of Cortland, 33 Central Ave, Cortland, NY 13045 or to St. Paul’s Episcopal Legacy Fund, 401 E. 4th St., Greenville, NC 27858 or to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.

www.reflector.com

