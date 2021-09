John Calipari has recently talked about incorporating more small-ball tactics into his offensive philosophy, expecting to roll out four-guard lineups, even if four guards aren’t necessarily on the court at the same time. The idea is for a forward with guard-like abilities to slide in and handle the ball while also being big and long enough to defend forwards. That was the exact plan when five-star class of 2022 small forward Chris Livingston upped his decision date so he could pick Kentucky a week ago–and Calipari is already working on the next group of recruits who will fill the same role.

