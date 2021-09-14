CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Blinken defends pullout to House panel

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON – Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed back Monday against harsh Republican criticism of the handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying the Biden administration inherited a deal with the Taliban to end the war, but no plan for carrying it out. “We made the right decision in...

