Franklin Wayne Grizzaffi, 70, of Chappell Hill, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. He was born July 28, 1951 to Vincent and Patricia Grizzaffi in Houston. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. In 1970, he graduated from Waltrip High School. On April 15, 1972, he married Deborah Kathleen DeMottier in Houston. In March 1978 he completed training and became registered as an Emergency Medical Technician – Ambulance Paramedic. He completed his education from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Allied Health Sciences. Frank also worked part time with Hou-Tex Professional Ambulance Service. He was the chief brisket cook for the Hou-Tex Husslers and Hussies, where he helped the team win trophies at various cookoffs. With this team, he was proud to say that they won the overall award for Walker County Fair and Rodeo Cookoff one year. He also enjoyed barbecuing with the cookoff team, Doctor Ds Cure All Cookers. As a side job Frankie had a lawn business, Bayou City Lawn Care. During this time he formed a bond with Brian Wischnewsky, who he considered “the son he never had.” He retired from the Houston Fire Department in 2004 following 30 years of service. During his time with HFD, he served as a firefighter, paramedic and worked on the accident review board in Emergency Operations. He took his service through HFD very seriously and treated each of his patients as if they were his own family. Following his retirement from the Houston Fire Department, he volunteered with the Washington County Citizens on Patrol, where he served countless hours.