CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chappell Hill, TX

Grizzaffi

Brenham Banner-Press
 9 days ago

Franklin Wayne Grizzaffi, 70, of Chappell Hill, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. He was born July 28, 1951 to Vincent and Patricia Grizzaffi in Houston. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. In 1970, he graduated from Waltrip High School. On April 15, 1972, he married Deborah Kathleen DeMottier in Houston. In March 1978 he completed training and became registered as an Emergency Medical Technician – Ambulance Paramedic. He completed his education from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Allied Health Sciences. Frank also worked part time with Hou-Tex Professional Ambulance Service. He was the chief brisket cook for the Hou-Tex Husslers and Hussies, where he helped the team win trophies at various cookoffs. With this team, he was proud to say that they won the overall award for Walker County Fair and Rodeo Cookoff one year. He also enjoyed barbecuing with the cookoff team, Doctor Ds Cure All Cookers. As a side job Frankie had a lawn business, Bayou City Lawn Care. During this time he formed a bond with Brian Wischnewsky, who he considered “the son he never had.” He retired from the Houston Fire Department in 2004 following 30 years of service. During his time with HFD, he served as a firefighter, paramedic and worked on the accident review board in Emergency Operations. He took his service through HFD very seriously and treated each of his patients as if they were his own family. Following his retirement from the Houston Fire Department, he volunteered with the Washington County Citizens on Patrol, where he served countless hours.

www.brenhambanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Obituaries
City
Houston, TX
City
Chappell Hill, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Catholic#Waltrip High School#Walker County Fair#Rodeo Cookoff#Bayou City Lawn Care#Hfd#The Accident Review Board#Emergency Operations
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy