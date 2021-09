Knockout City has today launched update 2.10 on all platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Today’s patch, like most patches out there, is rather small and looks to just be fixing bugs mainly. With that being said, a lot of quality-of-life and accessibility fixes have been introduced to make things just a bit more well-rounded. Plus, accessibility is always nice to let those who thrive off it still be able to enjoy video games. If you’re curious about the nitty-gritty though, we’re here to help. Here’s everything new with Knockout City update 2.10!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO