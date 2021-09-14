CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants clinch playoff spot with 9-1 rout of the Padres

By Yasi Khan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith their 9-1 rout of the San Diego Padres, the San Francisco Giants took the first game of the series and clinched a playoff berth (i.e. they will at least hold a wild card) for the first time since 2016. The Giants are 94-50, and have 18 games left to play. According to the broadcast, it’s their earliest clinch (Sept. 13th) in franchise history. They’re 6 wins away from 100, a win number that seemed almost infeasible at the beginning of this season. Fangraphs projected the Giants to go 77-85 at the beginning of the season, finishing 3rd in the NL West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres. With the Padres now unable to catch the Giants, the Giants are guaranteed to finish at least second and have already outperformed their projected win total by 17 games.

The San Diego Padres are a team in crisis. They came into the season as World Series Contenders, and now they are struggling to keep a wildcard spot. The whole season they have not put every piece together at the same time. Initially, it was the starting pitching that struggled. The one bright spot was Yu Darvish. Unfortunately, Darvish struggled against as the Padres lost the series opener to the San Francisco Giants by a score of 9-1.
The San Francisco Giants clinched their first postseason berth since 2016 and currently have the best record in Major League baseball at 94-50. It's the earliest a Giants team has ever clinched a playoff spot in the 139-year history of the franchise, with 18 games and 20 days now remaining in the regular season. Entering Monday, the Giants' 93 wins through 143 games were fourth-most for any NL team since 1969.
