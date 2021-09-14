Giants clinch playoff spot with 9-1 rout of the Padres

With their 9-1 rout of the San Diego Padres, the San Francisco Giants took the first game of the series and clinched a playoff berth (i.e. they will at least hold a wild card) for the first time since 2016. The Giants are 94-50, and have 18 games left to play. According to the broadcast, it’s their earliest clinch (Sept. 13th) in franchise history. They’re 6 wins away from 100, a win number that seemed almost infeasible at the beginning of this season. Fangraphs projected the Giants to go 77-85 at the beginning of the season, finishing 3rd in the NL West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and Padres. With the Padres now unable to catch the Giants, the Giants are guaranteed to finish at least second and have already outperformed their projected win total by 17 games.