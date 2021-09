On Monday afternoon the Hawks hosted the MT. SAC Mounties in a non-conference game. The Hawks took the lead in the 14th minute off a goal scored by freshmen Andrew Resendiz. The Mounties then tied up the game in the 33th minute. The Hawks defense, led by sophomore goalkeeper and captain, Lucas Clarida, were able to contain the Mounties relentless attacks up to the 74th minute when the Mounties eventually scored what would be the game winning goal. At the 80th minute the Hawks were on the verge of knotting up the score however freshmen Bryce Allen's shot hit the post. The Hawks travel this Wednesday to visit Imperial Valley College in another non-conference game. Kick-off is at 4p.​

