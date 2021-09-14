CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers News: Jason Verrett & Raheem Mostert OUT + Sign Richard Sherman? | 49ers Week 1 Overreactions

Cover picture for the article49ers injury news leads today’s overreactions video, as the Jason Verrett torn ACL and Raheem Mostert injury were confirmed by Kyle Shanahan. Today’s 49ers Report is presented by Magic Spoon! SAVE $5 OFF your order today when you head over to http://magicspoon.thld.co/49ersReport 49ers vs. Lions highlights were very exciting, as San Francisco avoided a late comeback attempt from Detroit in their NFL Week 1 win. Jimmy Garoppolo was solid in the game, but Elijah Mitchell was the star of the 49ers’ Week 1 game. 49ers rumors have swirled, however, from fans about Brandon Aiyuk after failing to record a single target in Sunday’s game.

