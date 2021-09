Coming off of an impressive debut on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, Visual Concepts is gearing up NBA 2K22 to build on the initial current generation success. With offering a ton of basketball aspects to get involved in, the game remains geared towards grinding on the specific mode of your choice, whether it be MyCAREER, MyTEAM or MyNBA. Visual Concepts have touted some major overhauls to gameplay for the latest release, and while at its core it still remains the animation-dependent game that is, some of the changes here are fantastic. There are legacy issues that still remain, however, and the overall experience remains consistent with last year.

