Legion Post No. 88 pays tribute to 13 killed
The Hankinson American Legion Eberhard Post No. 88 paid tribute to the 13 U.S. service members killed in a suicide bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 26. “I would remind you that although we have been at war in Afghanistan for about 20 years, these people were not, strictly speaking, lost on a combat mission. They, like many of us who have served in the past, were in a supporting mission, in a very dangerous world,” said Dick Crooks, Legion Post No. 88 commander.www.wahpetondailynews.com
