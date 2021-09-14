CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Nurse Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Kill Vice President Kamala Harris

By Jose Martinez
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida nurse pled guilty last week after admitting to threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this year. Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, sent 30-second video clips to her husband, who was behind bars, in February where she unfurled threats towards Harris’ life, claimed to have accepted $53,000 to carry out the “hit” on the Vice President, and vowed to assassinate her within 50 days.

Patriot Republican
8d ago

A lot of people have those thoughts about her and Biden . I’m sure the numbers would be high of the people who hate them that much.

kelly petracca
8d ago

Didn’t some people threaten Trump and they were never charged? I believe some were celebrities.

Louis Donath
8d ago

oh good if they going to arrest her for that then they got to go back and arrest all them people to threaten fighting the Trump matter of fact all of them

