Florida Nurse Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Kill Vice President Kamala Harris
A Florida nurse pled guilty last week after admitting to threatening to kill Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this year. Niviane Petit Phelps, 39, sent 30-second video clips to her husband, who was behind bars, in February where she unfurled threats towards Harris’ life, claimed to have accepted $53,000 to carry out the “hit” on the Vice President, and vowed to assassinate her within 50 days.www.complex.com
Comments / 263