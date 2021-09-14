Florida Nurse Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Kill Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris rallied with California Governor Gavin Newsom ahead of the recall election in the state. Yesterday the former California Senator argued that the national consequences of the election could be huge if Newsom were to be replaced by a Republican. Harris said “you have to understand that this recall campaign is about California, and it’s about a whole lot more.” Harris isn’t the only politician who’s campaigned with Newsom as he was joined by Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota last weekend. So far 6.4 million pre-election day ballots have been cast so far with election day happening on Tuesday.

