Injury updates: Raheem Mostert will undergo surgery and miss eight weeks

By Niners Nation
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to the media Monday afternoon to provide a few injury updates. First, Shanahan confirmed cornerback Jason Verrett has a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the season. “I’ll believe in Jason until he doesn’t want to do it,” Shanahan said....

