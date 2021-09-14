Watch: Raiders edge Ravens after wild OT sequence

The Ravens face the Las Vegas Raiders with a new depth of running backs and a starting cornerback for their Week 1 matchup. Here's how they match up. Passing Attack — The Ravens boosted their passing attack with the addition of veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a couple of selections in this year's draft — Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace. Bateman, however, recently underwent surgery on his groin and will miss at least the first three games of the regular season. Marquise Brown is fully healthy after missing several weeks of training camp and Mark Andrews is poised for another huge season. The Raiders ranked 26th against the pass last season, They drafted safety Trevon Moehrig in the second round and signed former Raven Yannick Ngakoue to boost the pass rush. The secondary is still vulnerable.

