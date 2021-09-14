CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Raiders edge Ravens after wild OT sequence

By Daniel Valente
theScore
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens gave the NFL an early candidate for game of the year after an absurd back-and-forth sequence in overtime that resulted in a 33-27 Raiders victory on Monday Night Football. Las Vegas rallied to score 17 points in the fourth quarter, including a career-long...

www.thescore.com

USA Today

Raiders release CB Nevin Lawson after serving two-game suspension

The Raiders made a roster move on Monday morning, releasing cornerback Nevin Lawson. The news was first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport as Lawson has just finished up his two-game suspension. Lawson was suspended earlier this offseason due to a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy. It was the...
NFL
reviewjournal.com

Raiders report: With Derek Carr ailing, team adds quarterback

■ Tuesday — Off ■ Wednesday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Thursday — Practice, 10:50 a.m. ■ Friday — Practice, 11 a.m. ■ Sunday — vs. Miami Dolphins, Allegiant Stadium, 1:05 p.m. Quote of the day. Raiders’ coach Jon Gruden is pleased with his team’s 2-0 start against two of...
NFL
Derek Carr
chatsports.com

Carr’s TD pass caps Raiders rally past Ravens 33-27 in OT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Derek Carr threw a 31-yard TD pass to Zay Jones after the Raiders squandered their first possession of overtime, beating the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 on Monday night in the team’s first game with fans in Las Vegas. Carr’s second TD pass of the game came after...
NFL
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Espn#Abc#Raiders
washingtonnewsday.com

Carr shines in the Raiders’ thrilling OT opener against the Ravens.

Carr shines in the Raiders’ thrilling OT opener against the Ravens. The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in overtime in the NFL season opening for both clubs on Monday night, thanks to Derek Carr’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones. The exciting victory in Las Vegas capped...
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders come all the way back, beating Ravens in OT

The Las Vegas Raiders needed overtime to defeat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1, but it was a win that could springboard them to a successful 2021 campaign. If you survived the stress of the Raiders win over the Baltimore Ravens, well, hats off to you. The Raiders beat the Ravens 33-27 in an overtime victory that was one of the most peculiar games in recent memory.
NFL
WSB Radio

Nassib's strip-sack helps Raiders in OT victory over Ravens

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib described the electric atmosphere inside a frenzied Allegiant Stadium with one word: “Bananas.”. But of the 61,756 rabid fans in attendance for “Monday Night Football,” one just happened to be a non-football fan. Andrew Erazos, a 60-year-old server at a local steakhouse, is a Carl Nassib fan.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ravens-Raiders Matchups to Watch, Advantage, Prediction

The Ravens face the Las Vegas Raiders with a new depth of running backs and a starting cornerback for their Week 1 matchup. Here's how they match up. Passing Attack — The Ravens boosted their passing attack with the addition of veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins and a couple of selections in this year's draft — Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace. Bateman, however, recently underwent surgery on his groin and will miss at least the first three games of the regular season. Marquise Brown is fully healthy after missing several weeks of training camp and Mark Andrews is poised for another huge season. The Raiders ranked 26th against the pass last season, They drafted safety Trevon Moehrig in the second round and signed former Raven Yannick Ngakoue to boost the pass rush. The secondary is still vulnerable.
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL top moments: Raiders survive Ravens in wild OT finish on Monday Night

The Baltimore Ravens traveled to Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, closing out Week 1 in what evolved into a wild overtime finish. The Raiders came out victorious, 33-27 in overtime, with the teams combining to score 33 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, while also forcing multiple turnovers.
NFL
theScore

Sports world reacts to wild Raiders-Ravens finish on MNF

The Las Vegas Raiders' epic win over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football set social media ablaze, generating Twitter reactions from several NFL stars. First, the touchdown that ended the contest after an unbelievable sequence of events in overtime. Now, the tweets you came to see:. Some NBA superstars...
NFL
Yardbarker

Recap: Raiders 33-27 OT Win Over Ravens

In the first game that fans of the Las Vegas Raiders could finally fill their new stadium in Vegas, the Raiders left them something incredible to go home with. That's how good this game was, all in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, showcasing an impressive Raiders 33-27 overtime win.
NFL
The Independent

Las Vegas Raiders edge out Baltimore Ravens in overtime thriller

A 31-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr sealed a thrilling overtime win for the Las Vegas Raiders as they overcame the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 in the NFL on Monday night. In the Raiders’ first game in front of spectators in Las Vegas due to past pandemic restrictions, Carr hit Zay Jones with his second TD pass of the night to cap off the comeback victory.
NFL

