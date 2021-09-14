1996: Rochester Police Department to receive 12 new defibrillators
The Rochester Police Department was the first in the country to put portable defibrillators in squad cars as part of a study spearheaded by Dr. Roger White, an anesthesiologist with the Mayo Clinic. The police will soon be equipped with the smallest and lightest defibrillators approved by the Food & Drug Administration. The new units cost between $3,000 and $4,000. The Rochester PD will receive 12 of the new units.www.postbulletin.com
