CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

1996: Rochester Police Department to receive 12 new defibrillators

By Editorials
Post-Bulletin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rochester Police Department was the first in the country to put portable defibrillators in squad cars as part of a study spearheaded by Dr. Roger White, an anesthesiologist with the Mayo Clinic. The police will soon be equipped with the smallest and lightest defibrillators approved by the Food & Drug Administration. The new units cost between $3,000 and $4,000. The Rochester PD will receive 12 of the new units.

www.postbulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward G. Robinson
Person
Harmon Killebrew
Person
Jim Kaat
Person
Dan Duryea
Person
Joan Bennett
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy