The San Francisco 49ers were mauled by the injury bug a season ago and even as the franchise moves into the 2021 season it appears as if they can't fully shake away from it. On Monday, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that two key pieces to the Niners will miss time. An MRI confirmed that cornerback Jason Verrett did, in fact, tear his ACL and will miss the rest of the season. Meanwhile, running back Raheem Mostert will go on injured reserve and miss approximately the next eight weeks due to chipped cartilage in his knee.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO