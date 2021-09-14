CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

A 15-user quantum secure direct communication network

By Zhantong Qi
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuantum secure direct communication (QSDC) based on entanglement can directly transmit confidential information. However, the inability to simultaneously distinguish the four sets of encoded entangled states limits its practical application. Here, we explore a QSDC network based on time–energy entanglement and sum-frequency generation. In total,15 users are in a fully connected QSDC network, and the fidelity of the entangled state shared by any two users is >97%. The results show that when any two users are performing QSDC over 40 km of optical fiber, the fidelity of the entangled state shared by them is still >95%, and the rate of information transmission can be maintained above 1 Kbp/s. Our result demonstrates the feasibility of a proposed QSDC network and hence lays the foundation for the realization of satellite-based long-distance and global QSDC in the future.

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kokomo Perspective

Quantum Security & New Frontiers In Tech Could Present Fresh Market Opportunities

Data Protection Has Never Been More Important Than Now. A new age of data breaches and technology advancement has caused a stir in the world of encrypted data. An article on Forbes this quarter highlights the idea that until recently, there’ve only been a few ways to protect vital data and the networks that host it from mass threats of quantum computer decryption.
SOFTWARE
telecoms.com

BT adds quantum security to hollowcore fibre

BT is pretty upbeat about the possibilities of using quantum security methods to transmit data over hollowcore fibre, carrying out a trial that has implications for faster, less hackable connections. The UK incumbent is building on previous endeavours in both hollowcore fibre and quantum security, specifically, Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)....
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Platinized graphene fiber electrodes uncover direct spleen-vagus communication

Neural interfacing nerve fascicles along the splenic neurovascular plexus (SNVP) is needed to better understand the spleen physiology, and for selective neuromodulation of this major organ. However, their small size and anatomical location have proven to be a significant challenge. Here, we use a reduced liquid crystalline graphene oxide (rGO) fiber coated with platinum (Pt) as a super-flexible suture-like electrode to interface multiple SNVP. The Pt-rGO fibers work as a handover knot electrodes over the small SNVP, allowing sensitive recording from four splenic nerve terminal branches (SN 1–4), to uncover differential activity and axon composition among them. Here, the asymmetric defasciculation of the SN branches is revealed by electron microscopy, and the functional compartmentalization in spleen innervation is evidenced in response to hypoxia and pharmacological modulation of mean arterial pressure. We demonstrate that electrical stimulation of cervical and sub-diaphragmatic vagus nerve (VN), evokes activity in a subset of SN terminal branches, providing evidence for a direct VN control over the spleen. This notion is supported by adenoviral tract-tracing of SN branches, revealing an unconventional direct brain-spleen projection. High-performance Pt-rGO fiber electrodes, may be used for the fine neural modulation of other small neurovascular plexus at the point of entry of major organs as a bioelectronic medical alternative.
SCIENCE
paloaltonetworks.com

Network Security Trends: May-July 2021

Unit 42 researchers continue to observe network security trends, tracking how cybercriminals take advantage of vulnerabilities in the real world. The following sections present our analysis of the most recently published vulnerabilities, including their severity and category distribution. Additionally, we provide insight into how the vulnerabilities are exploited in the wild based on real-world data collected from Palo Alto Networks Next-Generation Firewalls. We highlight vulnerabilities ranked medium severity and above that were newly published from May-July 2021 in order to raise awareness of their active exploits in the wild. We then draw conclusions about the most commonly exploited vulnerabilities we observed attackers using, as well as the severity, category and origin of each attack. These observations underscore the need for prompt patching and use of security best practices, while providing insights organizations can use to focus their efforts when defending against cyberattacks.
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deng
albanyceo.com

Luisa Russoman of Dynamic Quest on Network Security

Account Executive at Dynamic Quest Luisa Russoman talks about network security and the use of backups in your organization. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

The quantum-mechanical Coulomb propagator in an L function representation

The quantum-mechanical Coulomb propagator is represented in a square-integrable basis of Sturmian functions. Herein, the Stieltjes integral containing the Coulomb spectral function as a weight is evaluated. The Coulomb propagator generally consists of two parts. The sum of the discrete part of the spectrum is extrapolated numerically, while three integration procedures are applied to the continuum part of the oscillating integral: the Gauss–Pollaczek quadrature, the Gauss–Legendre quadrature along the real axis, and a transformation into a contour integral in the complex plane with the subsequent Gauss–Legendre quadrature. Using the contour integral, the Coulomb propagator can be calculated very accurately from an L\(^2\) basis. Using the three-term recursion relation of the Pollaczek polynomials, an effective algorithm is herein presented to reduce the number of integrations. Numerical results are presented and discussed for all procedures.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 mucosal antibody development and persistence and their relation to viral load and COVID-19 symptoms

Although serological studies have shown that antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 play an important role in protection against (re)infection, the dynamics of mucosal antibodies during primary infection and their potential impact on viral load and the resolution of disease symptoms remain unclear. During the first pandemic wave, we assessed the longitudinal nasal antibody response in index cases with mild COVID-19 and their household contacts. Nasal and serum antibody responses were analysed for up to nine months. Higher nasal receptor binding domain and spike protein-specific antibody levels at study inclusion were associated with lower viral load. Older age was correlated with more frequent COVID-19 related symptoms. Receptor binding domain and spike protein-specific mucosal antibodies were associated with the resolution of systemic, but not respiratory symptoms. Finally, receptor binding domain and spike protein-specific mucosal antibodies remained elevated up to nine months after symptom onset.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Emergence of universality in the transmission dynamics of COVID-19

The complexities involved in modelling the transmission dynamics of COVID-19 has been a roadblock in achieving predictability in the spread and containment of the disease. In addition to understanding the modes of transmission, the effectiveness of the mitigation methods also needs to be built into any effective model for making such predictions. We show that such complexities can be circumvented by appealing to scaling principles which lead to the emergence of universality in the transmission dynamics of the disease. The ensuing data collapse renders the transmission dynamics largely independent of geopolitical variations, the effectiveness of various mitigation strategies, population demographics, etc. We propose a simple two-parameter model—the Blue Sky model—and show that one class of transmission dynamics can be explained by a solution that lives at the edge of a blue sky bifurcation. In addition, the data collapse leads to an enhanced degree of predictability in the disease spread for several geographical scales which can also be realized in a model-independent manner as we show using a deep neural network. The methodology adopted in this work can potentially be applied to the transmission of other infectious diseases and new universality classes may be found. The predictability in transmission dynamics and the simplicity of our methodology can help in building policies for exit strategies and mitigation methods during a pandemic.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Network#Quantum Physics#Quantum Cryptography#Quantum Information#Qsdc#Qkd#Quantum Teleportation3#9 10 11#Dwdm#Itu#Bell#Bsm#Sfg
Nature.com

Nanosilica modified with polyaspartic acid as an industrial circulating water scale inhibitor

Given the special performance of nanosilica with its small size, large specific surface area and high surface activity, nanosilica containing reactive amino group (denoted as SiO2–NH2) and polysuccinimide were allowed to take part in polymerization reaction to afford SiO2–NH2 modified polyaspartic acid (denoted as SiO2–NH2/PASP), a potential polymer scale inhibitor with good water solubility for industrial circulating water. The scale inhibition performance of the as-prepared SiO2–NH2/PASP was evaluated by static scale inhibition test; and its scale inhibition mechanism was explored by means of scanning electron microscopy, X-ray diffraction, and X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy. Results indicated that SiO2–NH2/PASP exhibits excellent scale inhibition performance against CaSO4 and CaCO3 at very low concentrations (optimum scale inhibition rate of 100% and 68%, respectively), and the presence of 5 mg/L of SiO2–NH2/PASP greatly increases the inhibition efficiency of CaSO4 and CaCO3 scale by 21% and 53%, obviously higher than that of pure PASP.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Genetic analysis by targeted next-generation sequencing and novel variation identification of maple syrup urine disease in Chinese Han population

Maple syrup urine disease (MSUD) is a rare autosomal recessive disorder that affects the degradation of branched chain amino acids (BCAAs). Only a few cases of MSUD have been documented in Mainland China. In this report, 8 patients (4 females and 4 males) with MSUD from 8 unrelated Chinese Han families were diagnosed at the age of 6 days to 4 months. All the coding regions and exon/intron boundaries of BCKDHA, BCDKHB, DBT and DLD genes were analyzed by targeted NGS in the 8 MSUD pedigrees. Targeted NGS revealed 2 pedigrees with MSUD Ia, 5 pedigrees with Ib, 1 pedigree with MSUD II. Totally, 13 variants were detected, including 2 variants (p.Ala216Val and p.Gly281Arg) in BCKDHA gene, 10 variants (p.Gly95Ala, p.Ser171Pro, p.Phe175Leu, p.Arg183Trp, p.Lys222Thr, p.Arg285Ter, p.Arg111Ter, p.S184Pfs*46, p.Arg170Cys, p.I160Ffs*25) in BCKDHB gene, 1 variant (p.Arg431Ter) in DBT gene. In addition, 4 previously unidentified variants (p.Gly281Arg in BCKDHA gene, p.Ser171Pro, p.Gly95Ala and p.Lys222Thr in BCKDHB gene) were identified. NGS plus Sanger sequencing detection is effective and accurate for gene diagnosis. Computational structural modeling indicated that these novel variations probably affect structural stability and considered as likely pathogenic variants.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Incorporation of causality structures to complex network analysis of time-varying behaviour of multivariate time series

This paper presents a new methodology for characterising the evolving behaviour of the time-varying causality between multivariate time series, from the perspective of change in the structure of the causality pattern. We propose that such evolutionary behaviour should be tracked by means of a complex network whose nodes are causality patterns and edges are transitions between those patterns of causality. In our new methodology each edge has a weight that includes the frequency of the given transition and two metrics relating to the gross and net structural change in causality pattern, which we call \(\alpha\) and \(\beta\). To characterise aspects of the behaviour within this network, five approaches are presented and motivated. To act as a demonstration of this methodology an application of sample data from the international oil market is presented. This example illustrates how our new methodology is able to extract information about evolving causality behaviour. For example, it reveals non-random time-varying behaviour that favours transitions resulting in predominantly similar causality patterns, and it discovers clustering of similar causality patterns and some transitional behaviour between these clusters. The example illustrates how our new methodology supports the inference that the evolution of causality in the system is related to the addition or removal of a few causality links, primarily keeping a similar causality pattern, and that the evolution is not related to some other measure such as the overall number of causality links.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimization of Burgers creep damage model of frozen silty clay based on fuzzy random particle swarm algorithm

The creep characteristics of frozen rock and soil are crucial for construction safety in cases of underground freezing. Uniaxial compression tests and uniaxial creep tests were performed at temperatures of − 10, − 15, − 20, and − 25 °C for silty clay used in Nantong metro freezing construction to investigate the effect law of the stress–strain curves and creep curves. However, owing to the complex effects of factors such as temperature and ground pressure, the mechanical properties of underground frozen silty clay are uncertain. The Burgers creep damage model was established by using an elastic damage element to simulate the accelerated creep stage. The traditional particle swarm optimization algorithm was improved using the inertia weight and the fuzzy random coefficient. The creep parameters of the Burgers damage model were optimized using the improved fuzzy random particle swarm algorithm at different temperatures and pressure levels. Engineering examples indicated that the optimized creep model can more effectively characterize the creep stages of frozen silty clay in Nantong metro freezing construction. The improved fuzzy random particle swarm algorithm has wider engineering applicability and faster convergence than the traditional algorithm.
CONSTRUCTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Nature.com

Generation of a more efficient prime editor 2 by addition of the Rad51 DNA-binding domain

Although prime editing is a promising genome editing method, the efficiency of prime editor 2 (PE2) is often insufficient. Here we generate a more efficient variant of PE2, named hyPE2, by adding the Rad51 DNA-binding domain. When tested at endogenous sites, hyPE2 shows a median of 1.5- or 1.4- fold (range, 0.99- to 2.6-fold) higher efficiencies than PE2; furthermore, at sites where PE2-induced prime editing is very inefficient (efficiency < 1%), hyPE2 enables prime editing with efficiencies ranging from 1.1% to 2.9% at up to 34% of target sequences, potentially facilitating prime editing applications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Synergistic effect of drought and rainfall events of different patterns on watershed systems

The increase in extreme climate events such as flooding and droughts predicted by the general circulation models (GCMs) is expected to significantly affect hydrological processes, erosive dynamics, and their associated nonpoint source (NPS) pollution, resulting in a major challenge to water availability for human life and ecosystems. Using the Hydrological Simulation Program–Fortran model, we evaluated the synergistic effects of droughts and rainfall events on hydrology and water quality in an upstream catchment of the Miyun Reservoir based on the outputs of five GCMs. It showed substantial increases in air temperature, precipitation intensity, frequency of heavy rains and rainstorms, and drought duration, as well as sediment and nutrient loads in the RCP 8.5 scenario. Sustained droughts followed by intense precipitation could cause complex interactions and mobilize accumulated sediment, nutrients and other pollutants into surface water that pose substantial risks to the drinking water security, with the comprehensive effects of soil water content, antecedent drought duration, precipitation amount and intensity, and other climate characteristics, although the effects varied greatly under different rainfall patterns. The Methods and findings of this study evidence the synergistic impacts of droughts and heavy rainfall on watershed system and the significant effects of initial soil moisture conditions on water quantity and quality, and help to guide a robust adaptive management system for future drinking water supply.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Modeling epithelial tissues as active-elastic sheets reproduce contraction pulses and predict rip resistance

Confluent epithelial tissues can be viewed as soft active solids, as their individual cells contract in response to local conditions. Little is known about the emergent properties of such materials. Empirical observations have shown contraction waves propagation in various epithelia, yet the governing mechanism, as well as its physiological function, is still unclear. Here we propose an experiment-inspired model for such dynamic epithelia. We show how the widespread cellular response of contraction-under-tension is sufficient to give rise to propagating contraction pulses, by mapping numerically and theoretically the consequences of such a cellular response. The model explains observed phenomena but also predicts enhanced rip-resistance as an emergent property of such cellular sheets. Unlike healing post-rupture, these sheets avoid it by actively re-distributing external stresses across their surface. The mechanism is relevant to a broad class of tissues, especially such under challenging mechanical conditions, and may inspire engineering of synthetic materials.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Proposal for a continuous wave laser with linewidth well below the standard quantum limit

Due to their high coherence, lasers are ubiquitous tools in science. We show that by engineering the coupling between the gain medium and the laser cavity as well as the laser cavity and the output port, it is possible to eliminate most of the noise due to photons entering as well as leaving the laser cavity. Hence, it is possible to reduce the laser linewidth by a factor equal to the number of photons in the laser cavity below the standard quantum limit. We design and theoretically analyze a superconducting circuit that uses Josephson junctions, capacitors and inductors to implement a microwave laser, including the low-noise couplers that allow the design to surpass the standard quantum limit. Our proposal relies on the elements of superconducting quantum information, and thus is an example of how quantum engineering techniques can inspire us to re-imagine the limits of conventional quantum systems.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Micro-scale opto-thermo-mechanical actuation in the dry adhesive regime

Realizing optical manipulation of microscopic objects is crucial in the research fields of life science, condensed matter physics, and physical chemistry. In non-liquid environments, this task is commonly regarded as difficult due to strong adhesive surface force (~µN) attached to solid interfaces that makes tiny optical driven force (~pN) insignificant. Here, by recognizing the microscopic interaction mechanism between friction force—the parallel component of surface force on a contact surface—and thermoelastic waves induced by pulsed optical absorption, we establish a general principle enabling the actuation of micro-objects on dry frictional surfaces based on the opto-thermo-mechanical effects. Theoretically, we predict that nanosecond pulsed optical absorption with mW-scale peak power is sufficient to tame µN-scale friction force. Experimentally, we demonstrate the two-dimensional spiral motion of gold plates on micro-fibers driven by nanosecond laser pulses, and reveal the rules of motion control. Our results pave the way for the future development of micro-scale actuators in non-liquid environments.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Developing machine learning algorithms for meteorological temperature and humidity forecasting at Terengganu state in Malaysia

Accurately predicting meteorological parameters such as air temperature and humidity plays a crucial role in air quality management. This study proposes different machine learning algorithms: Gradient Boosting Tree (G.B.T.), Random forest (R.F.), Linear regression (LR) and different artificial neural network (ANN) architectures (multi-layered perceptron, radial basis function) for prediction of such as air temperature (T) and relative humidity (Rh). Daily data over 24 years for Kula Terengganu station were obtained from the Malaysia Meteorological Department. Results showed that MLP-NN performs well among the others in predicting daily T and Rh with R of 0.7132 and 0.633, respectively. However, in monthly prediction T also MLP-NN model provided closer standards deviation to actual value and can be used to predict monthly T with R 0.8462. Whereas in prediction monthly Rh, the RBF-NN model's efficiency was higher than other models with R of 0.7113. To validate the performance of the trained both artificial neural network (ANN) architectures MLP-NN and RBF-NN, both were applied to an unseen data set from observation data in the region. The results indicated that on either architecture of ANN, there is good potential to predict daily and monthly T and Rh values with an acceptable range of accuracy.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Robust squeezed light against mode mismatch using a self imaging optical parametric oscillator

We present squeezed light that is robust against spatial mode mismatch (beam displacement, tilt, and beam-size difference), which is generated from a self-imaging optical parametric oscillator below the threshold. We investigate the quantum properties of the generated light when the oscillator is detuned from the ideal self-imaging condition for stable operation. We find that the generated light is more robust to mode mismatch than single-mode squeezed light having the same squeezing level, and it even outperforms the single-mode infinitely squeezed light as the strength of mode mismatch increases.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Diffusion-weighted MRI for predicting treatment response in patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Early prediction of treatment response in nasopharyngeal carcinoma is clinically relevant for optimizing treatment strategies. This meta-analysis was performed to evaluate whether apparent diffusion coefficient (ADC) from diffusion-weighted imaging (DWI) can predict treatment response of patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma. A systematic search of PubMed-MEDLINE and Embase was performed to identify relevant original articles until July 22, 2021. We included studies which performed DWI for predicting locoregional treatment response in nasopharyngeal carcinoma treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy, definitive chemoradiation, or radiation therapy. Hazard ratios were meta-analytically pooled using a random-effects model for the pooled estimates of overall survival, local relapse-free survival, distant metastasis-free survival and their 95% CIs. ADC showed a pooled sensitivity of 87% (95% CI 72–94%) and specificity of 70% (95% CI 56–80%) for predicting treatment response. Significant between-study heterogeneity was observed for both pooled sensitivity (I2 = 68.5%) and specificity (I2 = 92.2%) (P < 0.01). The pooled hazard ratios of low pretreatment ADC for assessing overall survival, local relapse-free survival, and distant metastasis-free survival were 1.42 (95% CI 1.09–1.85), 2.31 (95% CI 1.42–3.74), and 1.35 (95% CI 1.05–1.74), respectively. In patients with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, pretreatment ADC demonstrated good predictive performance for treatment response.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy