TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Terrebonne Parish President Gordon Dove has outlined a plan for nursing home residents who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida to return. Parish officials said procedures put in place by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) will ensure the repatriation of nursing home patients, residents and clients. Additionally, LDH will work with the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to assess logistics regarding infrastructure such as access to hospitals, transportation, physicians, professional services and supplies.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO