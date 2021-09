Because of the pandemic, Maryville welcomed what amounts to two separate freshman classes for the 2021–2022 school year. The first, of course, is made up of the traditional newcomers arriving to start their college careers. The other includes second-year students who never had a typical freshman experience because of the pandemic. For them, many parts of college life are likely to be new after a year of virtual classes and social distancing.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 13 DAYS AGO