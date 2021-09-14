CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deathloop endings guide: How to get all three endings

By Jason Rodriguez
Cover picture for the articleYour journey as Colt in Deathloop will culminate in one very bloody day. After you’ve eliminated all the Visionaries in a single cycle, you’ll also need to fly the Rakyetoplan to the strange facility that seems to be empowering the loop. There, you’ll have some fateful decisions to make. Here’s our Deathloop guide to help you obtain all of the game’s endings, as well as the decisions with regard to Julianna. We also talk about whether there’s a NewGame+ or campaign continuation that you can look forward to after completing your Deathloop run.

