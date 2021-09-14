CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Terry Wilson named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week

By Bethany Miller
KOAT 7
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The legend of Terry Wilson continues, as the University of Kentucky transfer quarterback has continued to shine in the cherry and silver. On Monday afternoon, Wilson was announced as the Mountain West Conference's Offensive Player of the Week after his stellar outing against New Mexico State. Wilson threw for a career-high 381 yards on 26-of-37 passing and 3 touchdowns. The Lobos won 34-25 over the Aggies.

www.koat.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Fox News

Gabby Petito's stepfather lays a stone cross at spot where her remains were found

Gabby Petito's stepfather on Tuesday visited the Wyoming site where her body was found by investigators last weekend and marked it with a cross made out of stone. Petito's body was discovered on Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forrest more than a week after she was reported missing and her remains were identified this week. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
College Sports
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Football
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Gonzales
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy