Terry Wilson named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The legend of Terry Wilson continues, as the University of Kentucky transfer quarterback has continued to shine in the cherry and silver. On Monday afternoon, Wilson was announced as the Mountain West Conference's Offensive Player of the Week after his stellar outing against New Mexico State. Wilson threw for a career-high 381 yards on 26-of-37 passing and 3 touchdowns. The Lobos won 34-25 over the Aggies.www.koat.com
