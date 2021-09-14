Fatal crash in Stokesdale likely to keep road closed and emergency workers busy all day today
STOKESDALE — A fatal crash involving a truck carrying flammable material is likely to keep N.C. 65 blocked until this evening, the Highway Patrol said. A 59-year-old man died after the 18-wheeler he was driving ran off N.C. 65 at Lester Road and overturned, Trooper C.H. Allison said early this morning. The eastbound truck also toppled a pole carrying lines for Duke Power and Spectrum.greensboro.com
