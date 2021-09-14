CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Go away with … Jocko Sims

By Jae-Ha Kim, Tribune Content Agency
La Crosse Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJocko Sims portrays Dr. Floyd Reynolds on the NBC medical series, “New Amsterdam,” which kicks off its fourth season on September 21. An avid traveler, Sims said before he sets out to explore a new city or country, “I absolutely look up restaurants. I want to go to the best of the best, from very cheap to most expensive. What built the town or the culture? What place is impossible to get into? That floats my boat.” The 40-year-old actor is active on social media under the username @JockoSims.

