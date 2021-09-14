Library branches host FEMA staff

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the Tangipahoa Parish Library was shut down for two weeks to ensure the safety of staff, a number of whom evacuated the area. Now that power has been restored to all branches and about 80 percent of Tangipahoa Parish, the library will open again Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. These hours are necessary until we can ensure that all staff can return safely and the library can provide basic services.