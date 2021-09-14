CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Charity Donation Agreement Sample

 9 days ago

According to the Pennsylvania Land Trust Association, a written agreement is required for: This customizable template was created by the Collier County Community Foundation and has been slightly modified. Be sure to customize section 2 in the template according to the purpose of your gift agreement. Other areas to be adapted are in parentheses. A moral or moral clause is a small but important segment that you can add to your gift contracts. A moral clause is used to define certain circumstances that would be embarrassing or detrimental to an organization`s reputation and values. According to Lynne Wester, nonprofits need to protect their organizations from excessive risk. Most NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS depend on the goodwill of the public to attract donors. A close connection with someone whose name has been severely damaged can damage the nonprofit`s reputation and impair their ability to gain support. The objectives of your written agreement would probably be as follows: these model agreements are provided only by reference and do not constitute legal advice. It is recommended that people wishing to enter into similar agreements consult a lawyer.

westkentuckystar.com

St. Nicholas Charity Donates $1.7M to Local Hospital Foundations

On Wednesday, the St. Nicholas Healthcare Payment Assistance Program Board donated over $1.7 million to foundations of Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah. Founded in 1994 as the St. Nicholas Family Free Clinic, their goal was to address the basic health needs of people whose employers did...
PADUCAH, KY
The Pilot-Independent

Leech Lake Regatta 50 donates $5,000 to charities

The Leech Lake Regatta 50 held Aug. 6-9 on Leech Lake donated $2,500 to the veteran’s support organization, Patriot Assistance Dogs. The event also raised and donated $2,500 to the Walker Area Community Center. The Leech Lake Regatta is a three-day sailing festival held annually on Leech Lake. The 51st annual event will be Aug. 12-15, 2022. Go to https://www.shoresofleechlake.com/leech-lake-regatta/regatta.shtml for more information. The photo is of the LLR50 Committee.
WALKER, MN
Morning Journal

Charity fundraiser

Knights of Columbus councils 1818 in Salem and 1569 in Leetonia will be holding another charity fundraiser for the Sophia Women’s Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at St. Patrick parish hall in Leetonia. The fundraiser is a dine in steak dinner with all the trimmings for $20 by advanced ticket sale only. To reserve a meal contact Salem Council 1818 Grand Knight Dave Bedell at 330-337-8353 or Ray Morelli, Leetonia Council 1569 past Grand Knight, at 330-427-2396. From left are Bedell, Morelli and Carrie Pennington, Sophia Women’s Center director. Submitted photo.
LEETONIA, OH
u.today

Charles Hoskinson Wins $50,000 on Alonzo Bet, Urges Polymarket to Donate Win to Kids Cancer Charity

On Sunday, Sept. 12, the long-anticipated Alonzo hard fork was launched on Cardano and enabled the smart contracts feature on this proof of stake (PoS) blockchain. The CEO of Input Output Global and founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson has announced that he has won a $50,000 bet from the Polymarket team, a prediction market platform. The team bet that Cardano would not release the smart contracts feature before Oct. 1. Now, Hoskinson has picked a charity where Polymarket should donate the money.
CHARITIES
laduenews.com

Cleaning House? Here Are 14 Charities to Donate Your Items in the St. Louis Area

Following a massive pandemic purge trend, many metro area residents are currently cleaning out their houses, closets, garages, sheds and storage, leading to a spike in donations for area nonprofits. To join in the effort to support worthy causes by donating clothing, home goods, appliances, computers or even a car, here’s a guide on how to give a hand to some of the charities helping those in need locally.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
greenvillejournal.com

Publix Charities donates $5K to Loaves & Fishes

Loaves & Fishes, a nonprofit based in Greenville, announced Sept. 14 it received a $5,000 grant from Publix Super Market Charities to support their Food Donation Hub program. The program was launched in 2019 to provide a source for high-quality, healthy product to food-insecure residents in currently under-served communities. Each...
GREENVILLE, SC
Daily Record

Orrville charity car show donates proceeds to Alzheimer’s Association

ORRVILLE - Accord Care Community held its first annual charity car show Saturday, with proceeds going to the Alzheimer’s Association. Submissions for the car show were open to any make, model and year of production. Registration was $20. Cars were parked by 9:30 a.m. and ready for the audience. Several craft, vendor and food booths lined 1980 Lynn Drive and participate in raffle drawings while listening to live music. Check out our photo gallery from the show.
ORRVILLE, OH
WLOS.com

Donations being taken for annual Eblen Charities coat drive

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Clean out your closet to help others in the community!. The Eblen Charities Fall Coat Drive is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept 22, from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Anyone wanting to help can donate new and gently used coats and winter items at the Ingles on Smoky Park...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBOY

Ronald McDonald House Charities receives donation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ronald McDonald House Charities celebrated a donation from Howard Hanna Insurance Services. The insurance services gave the charity $5,000 as part of their 2021 Make More Happen Award. The donation was also given with the opportunity to double it if the charity received 500 votes on social...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Dalhousie Local 99 Collective Agreement

25.03 – If a Decision of the Senate calls for the reduction or elimination of a program, members working in that program will not be replaced when they leave Dalhousie University. In other circumstances, a department or other body that does not agree with a decision of non-replacement has the possibility of submitting its case to the academic planning committee of the faculty, unless the provisions of Article 26 or Article 27 apply; If an agreement cannot be reached as a result of the review by the faculty`s Academic Planning Committee, a department or other entity may apply to the Senate Committee on Academic Priorities and Budget, which definitively decides whether a replacement appointment is necessary to preserve the integrity of the program in question. The formal request must be submitted through the association as sole negotiator to the board of directors. The Board reserves the right to reject any request. If the member and the board approve the separation through this process, the member receives a maximum severance pay, calculated as a normal annual salary plus one month`s additional salary for each year of employment beyond 10, up to a maximum of 12 additional months. Consequently, the maximum severance pay would not exceed 24 months` salary. This amount may be reduced in light of the office`s interest in the dismissal and the person`s employment prospects, as agreed by the member and the board. The person would be free to collect or transfer accrued pension benefits, subject to the commitment provisions of provincial legislation and all applicable income tax laws. The rate of pay used to calculate the appropriate severance pay would be the claimant`s standard rate at the time of the agreement.
INCOME TAX

