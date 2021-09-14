Charity Donation Agreement Sample
According to the Pennsylvania Land Trust Association, a written agreement is required for: This customizable template was created by the Collier County Community Foundation and has been slightly modified. Be sure to customize section 2 in the template according to the purpose of your gift agreement. Other areas to be adapted are in parentheses. A moral or moral clause is a small but important segment that you can add to your gift contracts. A moral clause is used to define certain circumstances that would be embarrassing or detrimental to an organization`s reputation and values. According to Lynne Wester, nonprofits need to protect their organizations from excessive risk. Most NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS depend on the goodwill of the public to attract donors. A close connection with someone whose name has been severely damaged can damage the nonprofit`s reputation and impair their ability to gain support. The objectives of your written agreement would probably be as follows: these model agreements are provided only by reference and do not constitute legal advice. It is recommended that people wishing to enter into similar agreements consult a lawyer.www.vaco.org
