Knowing the principles of great landscape photography is the key to taking excellent photos of almost any scene or subject. So, while it may seem odd to find a guide on Space.com that doesn't directly relate to the stars or the moon, we think it's vital that newcomers master the basics of landscape photography before progressing to astro and nigh sky images. In this beginner's guide to landscape photography we'll teach you the basics - from camera kit to composition to editing - and explain why it's important to know these core facts.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 9 DAYS AGO