Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday data from a Phase 3 trial and real-world evidence confirm that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine offers strong and long-lasting protection against hospitalization and death. The company said further data shows that a booster shot offers increased protection. Data shows 94% protection in the U.S. with a booster given at two months, a four-fold increase in antibodies when given at two months and a 12-fold increase when given at six months. "The safety profile of the vaccine remained consistent and was generally well-tolerated when administered as a booster," the company said in a statement....

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO