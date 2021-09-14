Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Saint-Herblain (France), September 14, 2021 – Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, today announced that it has completed recruitment of the initial cohort of elderly participants in Valneva’s Phase 3 trial, VLA2001-304, of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate, VLA2001.www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0